At times I need to make a stopped cut on the table saw with no convenient, repeatable method to clamp a stop block to my outfeed table. To solve the problem, I have bolted a long plywood bracket to my rip fence, and I use a Rockler Clamp-It Assembly Square screwed to a shorter plywood base that I clamp to the bracket to act as the stop. I just unclamp the stop when I don’t need it so the plywood bracket doesn’t obstruct the rip fence for normal rip cuts.

– Dan Martin

Galena, Ohio