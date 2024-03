As part of sharpening a bowl gouge, I have learned that occasionally grinding the heel is very beneficial, especially when turning deeper, smaller bowls. Without the sharper heel, I’m able to turn the gouge to a tighter radius as I’m hollowing out bowl interiors. If I place the gouge between the platform and the sharpening wheel with the heel against the wheel, then slowly rotate the gouge, I get a smooth and uniform grind to remove the heel.

– Howard Hirsch

Downingtown, Pennsylvania