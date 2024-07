The jaws on my lathe’s scroll chuck are dangerous when they’re open wide and spinning, and they can take off a lot of skin quickly. To reduce that risk, I wrap a wrist sweatband around the jaws and secure it with a rubber band cut from a bicycle inner tube. It’s much easier to see the sweatband than the bare spinning jaws, and if I get too close, my hands are warned by the soft cloth before I get hurt.

– Randy Wolfe

Hoover, Alabama