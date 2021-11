My workshop is very small and packed with stuff, as you can see. Consequently, I have to be inventive to make the most of my limited space. One way I’ve been able to accomplish this is to build rolling cabinets that are the same height as my assembly table. That way, my drilling storage cabinet, for example, is also the stand for my planer. It serves as an extension to my assembly table, too, when I need more room to put a big project together.

– Dusty Williams

Redlands, California