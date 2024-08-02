Save Those Pizza Savers!

Those little three-legged plastic pizza savers that prevent the pizza box from collapsing have great workshop use, too! I turn them upside down so that the small tips are up. They are perfect for painting or spray-finishing projects. They can be used as many times as you want or they can be thrown away, and I have found that each will support at least 10 lbs. They can be purchased online for less than 15 cents each in a quantity of 100. Or just save every one that comes with your pizzas.

– Jim Wilson

San Marcos, Texas