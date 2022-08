Here’s a reminder that’s so obvious it almost shouldn’t need to be told: Don’t throw out those thin offcuts after you’ve ripped solid lumber for a project. I’ve used them countless times as stir sticks for finishes, glue applicators, thin shims, spacers underneath projects I’m finishing and of course, kindling. They’re so much more useful in the shop than in a landfill!

– Patti Givens

Kanab, Utah