Scrap Channel Makes Edging Easier to Install

When nailing wood face trim to a plywood edge, such as to hide the core material on the front of a cabinet or shelf, I sometimes find that the trim will “walk” on me either to the inside or outside of the piece I’m nailing to. My solution is to clamp a small piece of scrap wood on each side of the plywood to make a channel for the trim to fit snugly inside. Then, driving nails through it has no eff ect on shifting its position relative to the edge of the plywood. Problem solved!

– James McKinnis

Sheldon, Iowa