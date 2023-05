I make a lot of band saw cuts where I need to stop the cut at a certain point. I used to use a block clamped to the saw table, but I had to shift and re-clamp it over and over to find just the right spot. Then it dawned on me: by installing a screw into the edge of the stop, I could add simple micro-adjustability to it. It’s now the contact point for workpieces being cut, and twisting the screw in or out is all the fine-tuning I need to do.