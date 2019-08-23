September/October 2019 Issue Preview

In the September/October issue of Woodworker’s Journal, our projects run the gamut — from a practical wall storage unit for your shop to an esoteric take on a tree trunk table that gives you good reason to try your hand at power carving. Our woodturning columnist completes his three-part series on cored bowls, and we take a closer look at band saw blades, power nailer options and making segmented bowls on a scroll saw.

Wall Storage System: Shops with small footprints need all the space-saving help they can get. This wall storage unit with drawers and rolling bench combo can help you stay organized and work more efficiently. Build it from common home center materials.

Nakashima-inspired Console: A client’s request for a compact media center inspired Michael Crow to design a Mid-Century solution for today. It takes a number of design cues from George Nakashima’s early works.

Walnut Coffee Table: Careful templating and a well-tuned miter saw can help you align a live edge all the way around the rectangular top of this contemporary project. We’ll show you how.

Carved Table: Our publisher happened upon a sizeable cross section of a cottonwood tree. It provided an ideal opportunity for experimenting with Arbortech™ power carving tools and a shou sugi ban carbonized finish.

Tool Tutorial: Today’s corded or gas-charged power nailers can drive everything from 23-gauge pins to framing nails. If you’re considering a switch out of pneumatics or buying your first nail gun, A.J. Hamler’s overview can help make the selection process easier.

Scroll Sawing: Segmented bowls are usually the products of wood lathes, but Carole Rothman demonstrates how they also can be made convincingly and beautifully on a scroll saw.