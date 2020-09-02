September/October 2020 Issue Preview

At the moment, it’s hard to predict what Fall 2020 will bring, but chances are good that we’ll all be continuing to socially distance to stay healthy. What better time to keep busy in the shop building one or more of our October issue’s projects and boning up on your general woodworking knowledge.

Gingko Leaf Table: Guest author and frequent contributor Willie Sandry offers a handsome walnut accent table project, inspired by Japanese architecture and furniture.

Easy Live Edge Table: If you’ve been hankering to build one of today’s on-trend live edge tables but don’t have the planer, jointer or drum sander to process the slab, take heart: this project’s table top comes in sections from Timber-Link that are easy to assemble with only a drill/driver. Rockler offers welded-steel leg sets to complement your new slab table top, too.

Inlaid Five-spindle Bench: Our publisher designs an Asian-inspired bench that combines basic woodworking, spindle-turning, CNC routing and epoxy inlay techniques into the same attractive project!

Retro Starburst Clock: Some of you may remember the funky celestial clocks from the 1950s. Pinterest and other social channels will show you how popular those eclectic timekeepers continue to be today. We offer plans to build a maple-and-walnut star-shaped clock that will keep you busy at the tapering jig and router table.

Woodturning: Experience at the lathe as well as observing beautiful bowls can help you elevate your own bowl-turning style and aesthetic tastes. Ernie Conover shares examples from his bowl collection and some dos and don’ts to think about when turning your bowls.

Tool Tutorial: Pneumatic tools make nailing, sanding and spray-finishing easy — but not without an air compressor to power them. Learn more about choosing, using and maintaining an air compressor in this article.

Tool Preview: Rockler’s new Rock-Steady Folding Steel Stand can provide stow-able convenience for a full-size router table, T-track table or other general worksurfaces.

Hardworking Woods: Ash has long been prized for baseball bats, bent-wood creations and general woodworking. Unfortunately, an invasive insect may bring an end to this stalwart North American hardwood species.

Six Simple Finishes: Want to capitalize on oak’s dramatic open grain? Nothing does that better than oil-based pigment stain. We’ll show you how to apply it well.