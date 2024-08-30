September/October 2024 Issue Preview

After 48 years of publication, Woodworker’s Journal concludes with this October issue. In the spirit of wishing all current subscribers continued enjoyment of this wonderful hobby, our last issue features eight great projects for you to build:

Ginkgo Leaf Table: While this unique table is Willie Sandry’s original design, he drew inspiration from Japanese furniture and architecture.

Wine Presentation Box: Impress a wine aficionado in your life with a handmade gift box. It features a unique mechanism that “pops up” three wine bottles when the lid is opened.

Tambour Console Cabinet: Our emeritus publisher Rob Johnstone crafts a Mid-Century Modern classic complete with waterfall corners, routed tambour doors and tapered legs. If you’re a child of the 1950s, this design should resonate immediately!

Cherry Blanket Chest: Try your hand at cutting through dovetails with a backsaw and chisels. It’s not that hard (really!), if you use an aluminum sawing guide like we did to build this beautiful chest.

Custom Knife: Cut, drill, sand and glue are the basic steps to form the wooden scales of this useful and attractive pocketknife. You can build one from a kit supplied by Rockler in less than a day.

Stickley-Inspired Plant Stand: Plant stands are enormously popular projects, and this Arts & Crafts design is easy to build. Why not make it from white oak as we did, then give it an authentic ammonia-fumed finish.

Turned Rolling Pins: Master woodturner Ernie Conover demonstrates how to create three variations of rolling pins: baguette, American and pasta cutter-style.

Vertical Drilling Jig: Drilling straight holes into the end grain of workpieces is tricky without a jig. Our design clamps to your drill press table and offers two helpful stops to take the hassle out of the task while ensuring accuracy.