Set Gaps for Band Saw Guides with Tape

by Reader SubmittedApr 29, 2020
Setting the gaps between my band saw’s blade and the side guides using a folded dollar bill is awkward and obstructs the view — especially with a narrow blade. Instead, I’ve found that using green painter’s tape makes the job so much easier.

Using green paper tape as a guide for band saw and side gap

I place the tape just behind the teeth gullets and trim it flush with the back of the blade. A few tape layers produces the desired gap. The bright tape makes it easy to see just where the guides need to be positioned, and when I’m done, I just strip off the tape.

– Richard Krehnovi
Mansfield, Ohio

