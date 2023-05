I have discovered when turning overly large bowl blanks or segmented rings that I can replace the rubber snubbers of my lathe chuck Cole jaws with short drywall screws. They enable me to mount blanks that are the full diameter of the jaws, beyond where the snubbers can reach, to hold the blank securely. I just need to make sure to position the screws in areas where the wood eventually will be turned away from the curvature of the bowl and where I won’t hit them with my tools.

– Al Fletcher