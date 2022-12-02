Simple Solution to Eliminate Planer Snipe

When I’m making laminated cutting boards from strips of scrap, like the one shown here, running them through the planer flattens the surfaces well but can still produce snipe at the ends. Here’s how I prevent that problem. I leave one of the strips about 6″ longer than the others and overhang these ends evenly when gluing up the board. That way, the planer only snipes the longer strip at the overhangs but not the rest of the cutting board. When I’m done planing, I just trim off these overhangs. No more snipe, and no extra sanding, planing or scraping to fix it!

-Bob Mohalski

Hebron, Kentucky