Socket-Assisted Speed Clamping

Tightening clamps doesn’t have to cause hand strain. Just drill and tap the ends of your wood-handled bar clamps for 5/16″ machine bolts and nuts. By adding a nut beneath the bolt head, you’ll increase the surface area, giving you better purchase with a socket

Now you can clamp or unclamp with a drill/driver, socket adapter and socket instead of twisting the clamp handle by hand. I suggest using #5 hardened nuts and bolts and some thread locker to hold them in alignment.

– Lou Kern

Oakland, California