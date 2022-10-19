Solving Clamping Problem in a Snap

I’ve always had issues with pipe clamps sticking to wood, staining the wood black or rusting when coming into contact with wet glue. But recently when I bought the wrong size plastic snap clamps for gardening, I put them on my black pipes instead, and they work great! The snap clamps form an effective barrier between the pipes and the wood, and they’ve ended most of my glue-up issues. Sold for attaching netting or plastic sheeting to tubing, you can find these inexpensive clamps in various sizes online or at some farm supply stores.

-Carl D. Ptak

Ripley, New York