Space Balls Prevent Stuck Router Bits

In the past I’ve resorted to a dead blow hammer to tap router bits free when they get stuck in my router’s collet. Then a better solution came to me: I inserted one of Rockler’s rubber “Space Balls” for cabinet doors into the collet to prevent the bit’s shank from bottoming out.

I first applied a small dab of multipurpose adhesive inside the collet (inset photo) to hold the ball in place. I’ve been using the original Space Ball for more than a year now. It hasn’t fallen out, and I haven’t had a stuck router bit since.

– Gary Storme

Anacortes, Washington