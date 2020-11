I used to keep the power cords of my stationary tools draped over the top of the tool when not in use, but often they would fall to the floor where I would inevitably step on them. No more. Now I clip one of those inexpensive keyring carabiners to a convenient place on the tool, and I capture the plug inside it. The carabiner’s spring-loaded gate makes it easy to store or remove the power cord, and those delicate electrical prongs are never underfoot.

– Ed Klodnicki

Durham, North Carolina