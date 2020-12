Drilling a row of 3/4″-diameter holes into a thick piece of scrap, I was able to create a holder for my glue bottles that stows them upside down with their nozzles in the holes. The holder ensures that the nozzles are always filled with fresh glue that’s ready to dispense when I need it. Any glue that begins to thicken inside the bottle between uses will happen on the top end of the inverted bottles, where it won’t be able to plug the nozzles.

– John Wetlaufer, Sr.

Mechanicsville, Virginia