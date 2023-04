When I was building a bench recently, I needed to angle-cut the ends of one of the stretchers. It was too wide to cut in one pass with my miter saw and too long and heavy to crosscut with my table saw miter gauge. Instead, I used my tapering jig (with the workpiece stop removed) held against the fence of my crosscut sled to set the cutting angle I needed. That way, I could stabilize the board at the correct angle and slide it safely through the blade. Success!

– Serge Duclos

Delson, Quebec