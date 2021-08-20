Third Hand for Jointer Maintenance

On some models of jointers like mine, it’s really tough to hold the motor in position with its belt straight and under tension while also trying to tighten the motor mounting bolts. After almost giving up in frustration, it dawned on me to reverse the head on one of my parallel bar clamps so it works as a spreader. Setting the clamp’s head on the floor, the adjustable jaw acted like a jack for lifting and positioning the motor while I made my adjustments. It was the third hand I really needed and worked like a charm!

-Father Chrysanthos

Etna, California