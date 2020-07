Thanks to some scrap shelving and four caster wheels, I now have a space-saving way to store my collection of hand planes that rolls to wherever I’m working. I tilted the cart’s uprights to 10 degrees and outfitted them with cleats and turnbuckles to hold the planes securely.

My entire inventory of planes occupies only two square feet of floor space. And there’s still room on the cart for a few more.

Michael Garrett

Paradise Valley, Arizona