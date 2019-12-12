Turning Acrylic Blanks with Negative Rake Carbide Turning Tools by Rob Johnstone • Dec 12, 2019 Print Print Interest in turning plastic and resin based materials has exploded in the past several years, but the hard and brittle nature of these turning blanks makes them more challenging to turn than many wood species. Turning tools with negative rake cutters make it easier to turn these hard materials. The term “negative rake” refers to the shape of the cutting angle of the carbide. Basically, the cutting tool slopes away from the cutting edge, which means safer, smoother and more continuous cuts in those very hard materials. Easy Wood Tools Negative Rake Replacement Cutters use that technology to make shaping man-made materials like resins and acrylics, but also very hard woods.