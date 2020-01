You can easily cut perfect circles for your next woodworking project, using a router attached to a circle cutting jig. The circle jig acts as a compass, guiding the router around a central pivot point. All you have to do is set the position of the router and the depth of the bit. Set up takes only a couple of minutes and using the jig is just as easy. As you move the router through the cut, the jig’s sliding dovetail mechanism keeps the router precisely on the cut line.