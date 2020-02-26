VIDEO: How to Enlarge Gridded Drawings

Learn how to transfer the layout lines from a small gridded project drawing to full-size templates or directly to your project lumber. Transferring a pattern from a gridded drawing is not difficult. The key to accurately enlarging a plan drawing or pattern is to draw the recommended scale grid drawing on your template or work piece. The drawing should note the dimension that each square on the grid drawing represents. For example, “Each square equals 1″ x 1”. After drawing the larger grid on your work piece, then draw the pattern on the grid, using the small grid as a reference to locate each line or point on the plan.