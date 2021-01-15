VIDEO: Making a Lamp with Tinted Epoxy Light Panels

Rob Johnstone makes a lamp by using tinted epoxy panels as the “glass” shades. He uses Eye Candy Pigments to tint the epoxy.

Click Here to Download the Accent Lamp Drawings.

Mica powder is made from a reflective stone mineral that has a naturally glassy shimmer. When mixed into epoxy resins, lacquers, paints, plastics, candles and other DIY crafting projects, it creates an eye-catching metallic shine. Eye Candy mica pigment powders are available in a wide range of vibrant colors, all using top-quality base materials. The ultra-fine pearls are 10-60 microns in size* (with exceptions; see note at bottom) to better blend with a wide variety of mediums. Their natural sparkle and sense of depth makes them perfect for slab-style river tables and other deep pour epoxy projects.