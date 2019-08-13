VIDEO: Stain Finish for Highly Figured Hardwood

How to Apply This Finish:

1. Sand the project up through the grits until at least 320-grit

a. It is a good idea to sand pieces that will be hard to reach before assembly.

2. Wipe the project with mineral spirits to check for glue splotches. Sand the glue away if found.

3. Apply a coat of aniline dye mixed with water to the surface. Flood it on with a staining sponge, and wipe it off with shop towels

4. Apply a sealer coat (Zinsser Sealcoat) of a shellac-based finish by wiping: flooding the surface with finish and wiping it off.

5. If you have any nail holes, cracks or defects in the wood, fill them now with a wood filler putty that matches the color of the stained wood (sand smooth)

6. Apply at least two coats of a wipe-on polyurethane

7. Optional: After the finish has cured for 72 hours, apply a coat of high-quality paste wax and then polish it off.

Supply Checklist:

– Sandpaper: 80-grit through 220grit (320- and 400-grit recommended)

– Mineral Spirits

– TransTint Dye

– Wood Finishing Value Pack

– Wonderfill Wood Filler

– Zinsser Sealcoat

– Urethane Top Coat

– Liberon Wax

– Shop towels or clean rags