So, as my advancing age continues to affect my metabolism (or my ability to consume vast quantities of really tasty food improves with age), people close to me have pointed out that my center of gravity seems to be expanding around my waist. The “more of me to love” tactic did not get the results I desired, so, with the urging of said observers, I have joined a program sponsored by the magazine’s parent company called the “Step To It Challenge.” Without knowing much about it, I thought the “steps” would be “steps to healthier eating” or perhaps “steps to limiting calories” — something like that.

It is hard to overstate my surprise when I found out the steps were actual steps! Like, with your feet … as you move — walking! And the goal is 10,000 steps a day. Sadly, though it is too late to back out now, I feel this effort is doomed to failure. I mean, you guys are woodworkers — I’m pretty sure I get 10,000 steps in the shop just looking for my tape measure.

Anyway, here is to a new challenge and less of me. Now, have you seen my combo square?

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal