Foldable and freestanding, this portable LED work light can go wherever you need it. Set it up as a side lighting source on your sanding or finishing table to highlight flaws, or use it under a vehicle or inside a cabinet to shed light in dim conditions. A scissor-style stand folds out for support and doubles as a handle.

This LED light is rated for up to 50,000 hours of use. It provides 2,000 lumens of brightness at a color temperature of 4,000K, yet operates at just 15 watts. A rugged housing and shatter-resistant polycarbonate lens help to guard it from the bumps and shocks of even rough jobsite environments. The work light is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use in damp locations.

Rockler’s new 2000-lumen LED Work Light (item 59962) sells for $24.99.