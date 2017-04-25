A Dog’s Life

My dog came home this weekend. He was been wintering in Texas. In Minnesota, we call people who winter in the South “snowbirds.” I am not sure what the name is for a dog that takes the winter off.

Leeroy came home to a huge custom-made dog run, with a privacy fence, automatic watering system and an indoor apartment specially built for him in the garage. My wife and I bought this house last winter, so he will be christening a new abode (let us hope that is more of a metaphor than a reality).

Mary, my wife, is more of a cat person than a dog person — so this is a new adventure in our relationship. Here is hoping for smooth sailing … although that apartment in the garage is pretty swell.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal