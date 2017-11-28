And Off We Go!

First of all, I want to thank you for the overwhelming response to my poem last week. All three of you were so kind, that it sort of went to my head. Fortunately, I have friends, family and coworkers to keep me grounded.

Now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, you know what is on all woodworkers’ minds: Christmas presents. “How am I ever going to get them all done?”

OK, chances are that you won’t, but stay strong … plan your work and work your plan. And buy lots and lots of coffee.

I got my first requests to build presents a week or two ago, and another one last night. So, I am practicing my “think system” preparation intently right now.

It’s go time brothers and sisters, so let’s hit it hard and get to work.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal