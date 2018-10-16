BladeBuddy® is a patented three-drawer portable container for storing and protecting multiple circular saw blades conveniently in the shop, at the jobsite or during transport. Each drawer has four concentric recessed tiers to separate, protect and store blades of various diameters up to a 10-in. size. The drawers open individually to allow quick access to their contents, and an elongated slot enables the blade in each storage tier to be pushed up with a finger for easy removal.

The container and drawers are made of high quality ABS 757 plastic for durability and to ensure that carbide blade teeth won’t be chipped when the container is carried. Each drawer will hold a 10-in. blade in the top recess, 8- and 7-1/4-in. blades in the next two deeper recesses and a 4- to 5-in. blade in the bottom recess — an efficient way to stack and store up to a dozen blades. A latching mechanism ensures that individual drawers won’t open accidentally.

BladeBuddy’s top handle makes it easy to carry up to 20 pounds of blades, and it folds down flat when not needed. Available now, BladeBuddy sells for $69.95.