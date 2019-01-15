Bora Portamate’s Speedhorse sawhorse has folding legsets that nest in the upper housing for portability, and it offers quick setup time for use: just pull a release button in the middle of the frame for the legs to swing down and lock in the open position. BORA estimates that the Speedhorse deploys 30 times faster than other conventional sawhorses.

Designed for flexibility in a wide variety of environments, this steel sawhorse features a 3-1/4-in.-wide x 45-in.-long top that’s pre-drilled for attaching 2x material for a sacrificial surface. The ends are notched to hold 2x4s on edge. Speedhorse is rated to support up to 1,500 lbs., which is 200 lbs. more than the leading competitors, BORA says. When it’s no longer needed, simply pull a lever on each end of the top to fold the legs up again. There’s no sequential order for folding the legs, making storage faster and easier.

Bora Portamate’s Speedhorse (model PM-4500) has a 31-1/2-in. working height and weighs 17.9 lbs. It’s available now and sells for $79.