It seems that many Americans this time of year develop a fascination for following a bouncing ball around a TV screen and scribbling various geographically-inspired names onto pieces of paper. The word “bracket” comes up in these discussions.

Unfortunately, however, this fascination does not seem to have anything to do with the most useful kind of bracket: the kind that supports the shelves in your casework. Now, I like shelf pins just as well as the next guy, and I freely admit there are a lot of options in woodworking – but sometimes your build just calls for a bracket. East Coast, West Coast … wherever you’re doing your woodworking … I think we can all agree on that.

And, if you really need to follow a bouncing ball, I’m pretty sure the installation instructions that come with bracket hardware could easily be translated into sing-along song lyrics. (I’ve always wanted a company song …)

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal