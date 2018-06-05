As a child, I remember my grandmother telling me to eat my fish, because it was brain food. Where this concept got started is lost to me, but it persists even today, as reported in no less than the New York Times.

Even so, having spent last week fishing in northern Minnesota, I have come to the conclusion that those of us drawn to fishing must have the greatest need of said increased cranial capacity. This came to me as I was driving my boat at top speed across the lake in 50-mph winds as a monsoon downpour enhanced with quarter-sized hail pelted me and my companion without mercy.

Yes, we had heard the thunder. Yes, we had seen the menacing clouds. But the fish were biting like crazy and our apparently miniature brains decided that just five more minutes would not make any difference.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal