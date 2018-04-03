Are you faced with the begrudging chore of knocking out those “honey-do” projects and never getting around to building that Chippendale highboy or Sam Maloof rocker you’ve always dreamed about? Well, the good folks at Rockler feel your pain. That’s why they’ve created the revolutionary new Chee-Ya Project Kits! Here’s the beauty of Chee-Ya Projects: All you do is unpack the box of wood parts, squirt the proprietary growth medium on each workpiece with your favorite shop solvent and presto!

Click on the Image above for a larger version Overnight, your kit assembles itself into a fully functional, woodworking masterpiece. You never risk a finger or plug in a tool … plus, you’ll get a good night’s rest! Come morning, just roll out of bed, peel off the vines, slap on a few coats of finish and present it to that demanding spouse. You can even eat the leaves. How’s that for “green” woodworking?!

Chee-Ya Project Kits come in an assortment of designs, and they’re always available for 20 percent off Rockler’s low, low price.