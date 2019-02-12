Rockler is expanding its line of assembly tools with the recent introduction of these Clamp-It Clips. The press-on corner clips align and hold cabinet, box and drawer components in place for faster, easier construction, particularly when installing clamps.

Clamp-It Clips are available in two sizes to fit 1/2- and 3/4-in. nominal stock, and they are designed to work in tandem with two other Clamp-It products. The clips slip onto the top corners of mating pieces and hold them at 90 degrees, while the bottom corners are secured in Clamp-It Corner Clamping Jigs and Assembly Squares. The 1/2-in. clips also can be used alone to align and hold stock for shallow drawer assembly.

The clips’ smooth faces provide a secure hold on solid wood and plywood but won’t mar the workpieces. Openings in the clips provide access for driving fasteners, and large splines on the top ends improve gripping for easy removal. The clips are made from durable plastic, with integral slots that allow for compact, nested storage.

Gray Clamp-It 1/2-in. Clips (item 58225) and blue 3/4-in. Clips (item 58849) both are priced at $9.99 for a pack of four. The Clamp-it Corner Clamping Jig (item 58918; $19.99) and Assembly Square (item 29190; $9.99) are sold separately. All can be purchased at rockler.com, its nationwide retail stores or through Rockler’s printed catalog.