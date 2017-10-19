CNC Gift Project Ideas

A weather station is an old-school way of predicting your local weather. They need no batteries, make great use of scrap lumber that is too good to throw away and are lovely gifts to top it off. We used a CNC router to shape the piece, but you can do it old-school if you prefer.

With the Super Bowl and all those cleverly named college bowls coming up, this football-shaped snack tray seemed to be just the ticket. May your favorite team win!

This handy little desk caddy is an old-school idea that serves your high-tech needs. With a space to hold and charge your phone, a spot that will fit a Bluetooth® speaker (or hold paperclips), pen storage, glasses cavity and a covered money “vault,” it will make your desk cleaner and your day more organized.

Cribbage is an old and popular card game, enjoyed by both young and old. And recently, it has had a bit of a popularity rise on college campuses. All this adds up to the fact that cribbage boards make great gifts. And the additional benefit to the woodworker is that you can make a cribbage board from small pieces of wood. Talk about a win-win!

Cutting out furniture components is a typical job for an industrial CNC machine, and you can put your home shop version to work in the same way!

Woodworker’s Journal’s Rob Johnstone put Freud’s new CNC router bits to the test in making a table with a modern design. How did it turn out? He’ll tell you.

