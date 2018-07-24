Grizzly Industrial is now taking orders for three new compact dust collectors that will ship in October. The trio offers effective two-stage dust separation and includes a 20-gallon steel collection drum with quick-release handle, swivel casters, powder-coated paint and a wireless remote. A pleated filter with paddle cleaner captures the fine dust in a secondary collection bag.

Model G0860 features a 1.5hp, single-phase motor that’s pre-wired for 110-volt operation. It develops 868 CFM (9.7-in. of maximum static pressure in a water column). The machine has a 6-in. main inlet, and a wye fitting is provided that will accept two 4-in. dust ports.

Grizzly’s G0861 has a 2hp single-phase motor that operates on 220-volts. It develops 1,023 CFM (10.9-in. of maximum static pressure in a water column), and you can connect up to three 4-in. hoses to the adapter on its 6-in. inlet.

Or consider model G0862: it moves 1,941 cubic feet of air per minute (11.0-in. of maximum static pressure in a water column), thanks to a 3hp single-stage, 220-volt motor. Like the G0861, it has a triple-port, 4-in. hose adapter.

The G0860 sells for $699; model G0861 is priced at $975 and the G0862 is available for $1,295. All three machines are covered by Grizzly’s one-year warranty.