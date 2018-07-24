Cyclone Dust Collector Trio

by Chris MarshallJul 24, 2018
Grizzly Industrial is now taking orders for three new compact dust collectors that will ship in October. The trio offers effective two-stage dust separation and includes a 20-gallon steel collection drum with quick-release handle, swivel casters, powder-coated paint and a wireless remote. A pleated filter with paddle cleaner captures the fine dust in a secondary collection bag.

Model G0860 features a 1.5hp, single-phase motor that’s pre-wired for 110-volt operation. It develops 868 CFM (9.7-in. of maximum static pressure in a water column). The machine has a 6-in. main inlet, and a wye fitting is provided that will accept two 4-in. dust ports.

Grizzly’s G0861 has a 2hp single-phase motor that operates on 220-volts. It develops 1,023 CFM (10.9-in. of maximum static pressure in a water column), and you can connect up to three 4-in. hoses to the adapter on its 6-in. inlet.

Or consider model G0862: it moves 1,941 cubic feet of air per minute (11.0-in. of maximum static pressure in a water column), thanks to a 3hp single-stage, 220-volt motor. Like the G0861, it has a triple-port, 4-in. hose adapter.

The G0860 sells for $699; model G0861 is priced at $975 and the G0862 is available for $1,295. All three machines are covered by Grizzly’s one-year warranty.

 

