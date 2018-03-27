Counterweighted Sofa Table

Not everyone has the room for end tables next to the sofa. My wife asked for a table she could use that didn’t block off the living room entry. Our sofa sits tight to the floor all around so I made a table with a counterweight to keep it stable. (Photo 1) The counterweight is the small box at the bottom loaded with 16 pounds of lead shot. The material was knotty alder.

I also made one for a neighbor who has clearance for support legs. (Photo 2.) This one was made from maple with cherry stain.

– Don Radke

Snowflake AZ

