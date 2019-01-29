Stay warmer this winter in your unheated shop, garage or shed with this new Forced Air Heater from CRAFTSMAN. It offers variable heat settings from between 40,000 to 60,000 BTU and an adjustable heat angle so you can find the intensity that suits your needs and work area best. It’s rated to heat spaces up to 1,500 square feet.

The heater has electronic ignition to make start-ups easy, and it will operate for up to 10-1/2 hours on a single 20-lb. propane tank. A 10-ft. hose keeps the fuel tank a safe distance from the heater. The unit will shut off automatically if it overheats.

Rugged steel construction and a fully enclosed base ensure durability, while a top handle makes the heater easy to transport or to move around when it’s in operation. Aside from propane, using the heater also requires household current to operate the internal electric fan.

Available at Lowe’s stores or online, CRAFTSMAN’s 60,000 BTU Propane Forced Air Heater (item CMXEHAP60VGFA) is available now and sells for $109. CRAFTSMAN backs your purchase with a 1-year limited warranty.