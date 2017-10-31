In efforts to expand its 20V MAX* system of more than 100 cordless products, DeWALT is launching this 20V MAX* Jobsite Fan. It’s compatible with both 20V MAX* and FLEXVOLT® battery systems. With a 4.0 Ah battery (sold separately) installed, and set to a maximum speed of 500 cubic feet per minute, the fan will run for up to seven hours. Or, it can be powered by AC when attached to an extension cord. It carries a UL listing and has been tested to IP54 for durability.

The fan features a 7-in.-dia. blade and weighs 6.7 lbs. For convenience, it can be stood on its base, hung from integral steel hanging hooks or a screw or even mounted to a tripod. Its head pivots, and a variable-speed control enables airflow to be directed to where it’s needed most — to circulate air, cool down work areas or to help dry finishes, paint or other wet materials.

Available now, DeWALT’s 11-in. Corded/Cordless 20V MAX* Jobsite Fan (Model DCE511B) sells for $99 as a bare tool without batteries or charger. DeWALT covers it with a 3-year limited warranty and a 90-day money back guarantee.