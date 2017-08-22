DeWALT’s XR 18-gauge Cordless Brad Nailer drives brad nails from 5/8- to 2-1/8-in. long, using a single 20V MAX* battery. It provides the freedom of a cordless tool while eliminating the need for an air hose, compressor or the gas cartridges required for other nailers. The tool features a micro-nose to improve line of sight and nailing accuracy, as well as a tool-free depth adjustment and jam release. Its selectable trigger can be set for sequential or contact actuation modes. Should the nailer stall during nailing when the battery charge depletes, there’s also a tool-free stall release lever that resets the driver blade to resume operation. A low nail lockout prevents dry firing and marring the work surface.

This 5.3-lb. nailer features a DeWALT brushless motor to maximize durability and battery runtime, LED lights to illuminate a dark work area and a belt/rafter hook that mounts on either side of the tool. You can buy the 20V MAX* XR 18-gauge Brad Nailer as a bare tool without battery or charger (model DCN680B) for $249 or kitted with one 2.0 Ah 20V MAX* battery and charger for $299 (model DCN680D1).