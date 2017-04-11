Expanding its options for powering 20V, 60V and 120V MAX* tools, DeWALT has now launched a higher capacity battery with the new DCB609 FLEXVOLT 9.0 Ah Battery. (First-generation FLEXVOLT batteries were 6.0 Ah.) The dual-voltage battery automatically changes between parallel and series modes when used with 20-, 60- or 120-volt DeWALT cordless power tools, to supply the optimal power needed.

The DCB609 battery provides up to six times the runtime of a 1.5Ah 20V MAX* battery, DeWALT calculates. It delivers 180 watt hours of energy when used singly, or 360 watt hours when doubled up for use in DeWALT’s 120V MAX* power tools.

The battery will operate down to 0°F. DeWALT also reports that the DCB609 runs cooler on average than Milwaukee’s comparable 9.0 Ah battery (model 48-11-1890), during a constant 60-amp discharge up to a 70° thermal shutdown.

DeWALT’s new FLEXVOLT DCB609 9.0 Ah Battery is available now through select DeWALT retailers. It sells for $199, without a charger.