DeWALT Breakaway™ Reciprocating Saw Blades are designed to extend blade life by more fully utilizing all of the blade’s teeth, not just those closest to the tool’s footplate. With the Breakaway™ feature, you can snap off the used section of the blade and then reinsert the unused portion back into the saw — in effect, it’s like getting two blades for the price of one.

The 6-in. Breakaway Blade breaks into a 4-in. blade, which allows up to 1-in.-thick material to be cut. The 9-in. version breaks off into a 6-in. blade, which allows up to 2-in. material to be cut. Both blade sizes have a thick bi-metal body for durability: DeWALT reports them to have a 20 percent thicker kerf than its standard reciprocating saw blades. They feature a 14/18 variable tooth-pattern for optimized cuts in a variety of metal-cutting applications.

DeWALT’s new Breakaway Reciprocating Saw Blades currently are being sold in eight- and 10-piece kits ($24.99 and $29.99) that include quantities of both lengths and a plastic storage case.