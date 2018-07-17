DEWALT’s new ToughSystem Cooler provides 27 quarts of storage space, five days of ice retention and an IP65 rating for protection against water and dust. A removable tray is included, and the cooler’s lid features two cup holders and a convenient bottle opener. Measuring 14-3/8 in. wide x 21-5/8 in. long x 16 in. tall, the cooler can be stacked with any other ToughSystem® module using the side latches. It’s compatible with DeWALT’s ToughSystem® Trolley, Van Racking and Workshop Racking for ultimate stability and security during transit.

With an expanding number of options, DEWALT’s ToughSystem® storage system is mobile and modular, allowing users to quickly and easily change the storage combination to best suit the task. A variety of modules — from toolboxes to organizers, totes and a jobsite radio — are also designed for high-impact protection.

The ToughSystem Cooler (model DWST08404) sells for $149.99 and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.