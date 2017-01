After remodeling our family room, we wanted a small cabinet to replace a large bar we had removed. My wife allowed me to build it if I guaranteed her it would have drawers, a place for a wine cooler and most importantly, when it was complete had to look like a “nice piece of furniture.” Since none of my previous projects turned out to be a “nice piece of furniture”, the results were a pleasant surprise for both of us.

– Dan Robinson,

Kansas City, MO

