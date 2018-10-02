Festool’s CT CYCLONE is an antistatic pre-separator for large debris and coarse dust that’s designed to be used with a Festool CT Dust Extractor. By separating large particulate before it reaches the dust collector, users can increase the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of their portable Festool dust collection systems by reducing the number of disposable filter bags that are needed. The CT CYCLONE also reduces the overall dust load on the main dust extractor filter, which results in consistently high suction power throughout the work process. When used together, the CT CYCLONE and CT Dust Extractor form a three-step filtration system for dust and debris.

The system consists of a modified Systainer with a plastic separator inside and two hose ports that connect it to both the CT Dust Extractor and the extractor’s usual hose. A short connector hose is included. The bottom portion of the CYCLONE’s Systainer forms a 1.3-gallon “pan” for collecting the debris. Or, a clear antistatic container docks in the pan to hold approximately 5 gallons of coarse debris; transparency makes its fill level easy to monitor during use. One container and a sealable lid, plus a disposable dust liner, also come standard.

When dust-heavy air is drawn in, it’s swirled into a spiral movement, causing the dust particles to hit against the wall of the CYCLONE and, due to the gravitational force, fall into the pan or collection container. CT CYCLONE can be used with all Festool CT 26/36/48 dust extractors. It installs on the extractor without tools to form a compact, convenient and portable solution.

“For users who work with large volumes of dust and debris, the CT CYCLONE pre-separator is the simplest answer for further increasing the efficiency of our CT Dust Extractors,” says Eugen Gassmann, Festool’s vice president of marketing. “CT CYCLONE minimizes costs by decreasing the number of filters and dust bags that you’ll need to keep your CT running smoothly.”

While one collection container and lid are included, additional containers can be purchased separately for $70 apiece (item VAB-20/1) or in a three-unit kit (item VAB-20/3) for $180. A 10-pack of disposable dust liners (item ENS-VA-20/10) to fit the collection container is available for $20.

Festool’s new CT CYCLONE (model CT-VA-20) sells for $375. You can watch a promotional video of the CYCLONE in action by clicking here.