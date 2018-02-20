New this month, Rockler is offering plans and related videos for making a Modern Bed Frame with headboard as its latest “Build It with Rockler” project. The design features the I-Semble Platform Bed Frame Kit, available in twin, full and queen bed sizes. Rockler’s free downloadable plan, online Skill Builder videos and in-store tool demonstrations offer DIYers the resources they need to build a queen size I-Semble Platform Bed with a matching wooden frame and headboard.

The Modern Bed Frame project incorporates sturdy but easy-to-make frame-and-panel construction, a technique that’s applicable to many projects. The I-Semble Platform Bed Kit features a steel frame and assembly hardware, plus two rows of contoured wood slats for flexible, comfortable support when the load of the mattress and sleeper(s) are added. The slats eliminate the need for a box spring, creating 12 inches of clearance under the bed for storage. The wooden bed frame and headboard are then built around and connected to the basic platform bed structure.

This complete plan and additional project information are available by clicking here. The free downloadable plan includes an exploded view of the project, a list of materials required to perform the build and step-by-step instructions with many photos to aid in the assembly process. Related Skill Builder videos show how to install bed rail fastener brackets, use the Beadlock® joinery system to create a strong framework and cut tapered legs on the table saw with Rockler’s Tapering Jig.

“Building furniture to be used on a daily basis doesn’t have to be hard; in fact, we are finding ways to make it fun,” said Scott Ekman, Rockler’s vice president of marketing. “The ‘Build It With Rockler’ advantage gives DIYers everything they need to complete the project, from detailed plans and videos to a list of the tools, hardware and materials, plus online videos and in-store demos to help them from start to finish.”

All Rockler retail stores are hosting demonstrations this month that cover tools and techniques required to complete the bed. The stores also stock the required tools and materials that are listed in the free downloadable plan.