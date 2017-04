Freud CNC Router Bits

Woodworker’s Journal’s Rob Johnstone put Freud’s new CNC router bits to the test in making a table with a modern design. How did it turn out? He’ll tell you in this project video:

Interested in building the table for yourself? We’ve made the TAP files available for download! Download the TAP files for a CNC here to get them.

